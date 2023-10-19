ACC Teams And Recent Losing Records

Sometimes it’s easy to forget, especially when it’s not a team you specifically follow. Sometimes, with the swirl of new teams arriving in the Avarice Consumed Conference (ACC), it’s hard to keep track of the fortunes of its 18 members. Frankly, how much do we actively care about programs that cling to the ACC for its revenues and prestige like lint on a moistened lozenge?

We do try to remember. Unless we choose to forget.

Louisville’s performance in 2022-23 was both best forgotten and readily improved. Ditto Cal, a new ACC member for 2024-25 which actually had a worse record last season than the Cards. The boys from Berkeley can only get better (surely) after six straight losing seasons. Not exactly a perfect addition for a league whose reputation was (and is) built on basketball.

In fact all three 2024-25 members added to the ACC’s very-western cadre posted losing men’s basketball records in 2023.

Southern Methodist is a less-than-sterling athletic addition. Appropriately for a state whose leaders periodically threaten to secede from the U.S., the Dallas-based school landed one of the most crushing penalties in contemporary NCAA history for repeated disdain for football recruiting rules. The Mustangs were prohibited from playing the sport in 1987, incurring the so-called “death penalty”. The school added a ban for 1988.

A quarter-century later a Yahoo retrospective on those times struck an appropriate note: “Back When Football Felt Shame”, a quality numerous contemporary NCAA leaders clearly lack.

Prospective member Stanford is a natural fit with Louisville: the Cardinal and the Cardinals. (Not to mention, Southern Methodist and Duke were both formerly affiliated with the Methodist church.)

The Bay Area school, like Duke named for a 19th-century monopolist, gives the ACC enough privates to start a league whose financial details are legally masked from public scrutiny, joining Boston College (Catholic ties), Duke, Miami, Notre Dame (Catholic), Syracuse (Methodist-related) and Wake Forest (Baptist).

That’s easily more private schools than any other major conference, tending to suppress financial competitiveness with the big boys. (SMU defied private-school fiscal limitations late this past summer by raising $100 million from a relative handful of enthusiastic boosters in the week after joining the ACC.)

Florida State, a public university forever intent on seeking greener pastures for its grandiose football program, posted a 9-23 record last year in men’s basketball, its first losing mark since 2005.

Two-thirds of ACC members had winning records in 2023.