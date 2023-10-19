YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama Continues To Amaze

It hasn’t taken Victor Wembanyama long to establish that he’s the greatest prospect to come along since perhaps LeBron James. He’s already shown us that he has three point range, that he can handle the ball, that he can Eurostep a much smaller player in the open court and that he is perhaps, already, the best shotblocker on the planet.

The only two things holding him back are strength and experience and both will come in time. The guy is only 19.

That said, there are some things that cannot be taught. You either can do it or you can’t. And on this play, Wembanyama does something that - be honest now - you never, ever dreamed you’d see a 7-4 guy do. Seriously? This is like a Magic Johnson/Larry Bird/Pistol Pete sort of thing. To make it a bit more fun for Duke fans, former Tar Heel Reggie Bullock was the victim here.

Just to sum up: he makes a steal, then makes that play and then finishes it off with a nifty little pass.

We’ll say it again: barring a serious injury or things going to his head, Wembanyama is on his way to Springfield.