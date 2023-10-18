Latest Chronicle Profile - Ryan Young

It’s really kind of amazing to think that Ryan Young is only in his second season at Duke because it feels like he’s been here forever. Transfers don’t always fit in so seamlessly but Young, the subject of the Duke Chronicle’s latest player profile, has.

What we love about him is how smart he is. He’s not the most talented player on the team - he’s pretty far down that list - but he just knows the game and what he’s working with, and he constantly surprises more talented players.

According to the Chronicle, “last season, the 6-foot-10 center found a role coming off the bench while surrounded by a talented, but inexperienced, roster...Young also cemented himself as a true hustle player — he was the first to the floor on every loose ball, consistently showing grit and a dedication to winning that any program would value.”

That’s quite right. Duke values it enough to have named him a captain (along with Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor) for his sixth and final season of college basketball.