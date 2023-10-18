 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Intel?

It’s a bit early but could be.

By JD King
/ new
High School Basketball: Montverde Academy Sunshine Classic-IMG Academy at Montverde Academy
Dec 1, 2022; Montverde, Florida, USA; Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks the ball during the second quarter of the Sunshine Classic basketball tournament against IMG Academy at Mills Championship Court on the campus of Montverde Academy.
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Well this is interesting: Frank Isola, who is a journalist and broadcaster in various places, said on air that he thinks that Cooper Flagg is UConn bound.

According to the Hartford Courant, Flagg is close with former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, who has been a mentor and occasionally has hosted Flagg during various events.

Scalabrine also works with Isola, so that might be where Isola feels he’s getting a scoop from.

We don’t have any particular insights into this, but it’s a logical inference. Even if it is, though, as we tell you guys, don’t get too high and don’t get too low because first, nothing is set in stone at this point and second, no one can read the future.

It’s a lot of fun to follow recruiting and to speculate about who’s going where and who will live up to expectations, but when it comes to our favorite game, try to live in the present. And the present is pretty good for Duke.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...