Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Intel?

Well this is interesting: Frank Isola, who is a journalist and broadcaster in various places, said on air that he thinks that Cooper Flagg is UConn bound.

According to the Hartford Courant, Flagg is close with former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, who has been a mentor and occasionally has hosted Flagg during various events.

Scalabrine also works with Isola, so that might be where Isola feels he’s getting a scoop from.

We don’t have any particular insights into this, but it’s a logical inference. Even if it is, though, as we tell you guys, don’t get too high and don’t get too low because first, nothing is set in stone at this point and second, no one can read the future.

It’s a lot of fun to follow recruiting and to speculate about who’s going where and who will live up to expectations, but when it comes to our favorite game, try to live in the present. And the present is pretty good for Duke.