Celebrity Jeopardy Gets An Upgrade Tonight

Well this is cool: former Blue Devil Shane Battier is going to be on Celebrity Jeopardy Wednesday evening.

Battier is widely celebrated as one of the smartest guys to pass through Duke Basketball and the NBA. He’s charismatic and articulate too. One of the funniest things we’ve ever seen was a Media Day at Duke. Various guys were brought in to talk and things were fairly sedate. When Battier - and Chris Carrawell - were brought in, you could just see the room light up. Everyone wanted to talk to Battier and he clearly enjoyed himself, as did C-Well.

He’ll be competing against actors Steven Weber and Melissa Fumero. Weber is probably lesser known than Fumero, who played Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99 for nearly a decade.

It’s hard to say since most of us have no idea how bright either Hollywood figure is, but given what we know about Battier, it’d be foolish to bet against him.

dd