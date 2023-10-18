Coach K Stops By The Brotherhood Podcast

You know how to tell when Ryan Young has a big guest on the Brotherhood Podcast? He breaks out the glasses. And good thing, because this week’s guest is former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

We haven’t had a chance to listen to the entire podcast so far, but Young starts by mentioning the recent scrimmage and asking Coach K for his opinion and K immediately asks him if he wants personal feedback.

They also talk a lot in the beginning about the Brotherhood, with Young pointing out that there could be no Brotherhood without Coach K.

K also says the only thing he misses about coaching is working with young people because young people keep you young.

They also talk about Krzyzewski’s favorite enterprise, the Emily K Center, which is named for his mother and K reveals that he continues to become a bionic man with an ankle replacement scheduled. He’s already had his knees and hips done. It’s quite a bit of work when you think about it.