Latest Chronicle Profile - TJ Power

The latest Duke Chronicle profile is of freshman TJ Power, a 6-9 native of Massachusetts.

The general feeling/consensus about Power is that while he may not start, his skill set is enough to get him minutes.

At 6-9, he fits the traditional Duke role of a stretch 4, although that’s kind of a misnomer since Duke stopped identifying positions decades ago (although obviously Jon Scheyer, in his second season, isn’t obligated to keep doing it. But that’s where the game is going).

As we’ve talked about before, Scheyer is clearly putting a premium on shooters and Power brings that for sure. He’s an excellent shooter with three point range. But he can also pass and handle the ball and he has a post-up game for smaller players too.

Interestingly, Power, who is a righty in basketball, pitched left-handed in high school, where he was a serious prospect as well.

By the way, Power was listed at 6-8 and 210. Now he’s listed at 6-9 and 216. He’ll be a different player next year, especially if he gets up to around 225-230.