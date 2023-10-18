 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Duke Rips Off An 18-0 Run vs. Notre Dame

This was a fun run

By JD King
/ new
Syracuse v Duke
OMAHA, NE - MARCH 23: Gary Trent Jr. #2 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates a three point basket against the Syracuse Orange during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A lot of things typified Duke during Mike Krzyzewski’s long tenure, notably, as Jeff Capel put it, they fight.

But one of our favorite things was that his teams could be really explosive and go on game-breaking runs. At times like that, his teams seemed unstoppable.

Typically it started with defense and transition baskets, and then it would bleed over into a red hot overall run.

Occasionally it could be one guy, like Jason Williams ripping off 17 straight against UCLA. Mostly though it was a team effort, like we see in this video against Notre Dame from 2018.

Duke just got on a roll. Gary Trent hit a three, then Jack White nailed one from nearly the same spot. Then Marvin Bagley rolls to the middle for a basket, Wendell Carter hits a turnouand jumper, then Trent hits a J followed by a Carter dunk.

We missed one somewhere in there, but you can catch it yourself. It was a fun game with a great run to blow the Irish out, 88-66.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...