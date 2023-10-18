YouTube Gold: Duke Rips Off An 18-0 Run vs. Notre Dame

A lot of things typified Duke during Mike Krzyzewski’s long tenure, notably, as Jeff Capel put it, they fight.

But one of our favorite things was that his teams could be really explosive and go on game-breaking runs. At times like that, his teams seemed unstoppable.

Typically it started with defense and transition baskets, and then it would bleed over into a red hot overall run.

Occasionally it could be one guy, like Jason Williams ripping off 17 straight against UCLA. Mostly though it was a team effort, like we see in this video against Notre Dame from 2018.

Duke just got on a roll. Gary Trent hit a three, then Jack White nailed one from nearly the same spot. Then Marvin Bagley rolls to the middle for a basket, Wendell Carter hits a turnouand jumper, then Trent hits a J followed by a Carter dunk.

We missed one somewhere in there, but you can catch it yourself. It was a fun game with a great run to blow the Irish out, 88-66.