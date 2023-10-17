Latest Chronicle Profile - Jaylen Blakes

For our money, Jaylen Blakes, who is the subject of the latest Duke Chronicle player profile, is one of the more admirable players on Duke’s team. He came to Durham knowing that he would have to wait and he’s been patient, not really playing much at all as a freshman.

Last year, as a sophomore, he carved out a solid role, particularly on defense. But he had back-to-back 17 points games and he became a much more reliable presence.

Then he suffered a broken nose and his minutes fell off. It was really too bad because with his intensity and strength, he could have played a big role against Tennessee when the Vols beat up the young Blue Devils.

This year, Duke has an exceptionally deep backcourt and Blakes has to compete with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain, Caleb Foster and Jaden Schutt.

Given his intensity and not least of all his hard work on defense, we wouldn't bet against him.