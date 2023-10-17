ACC Home Cookin’ Since Covid

We’re awash lately in media retrospectives on life with COVID. While mulling those times, ACC followers should recall that no league program was hurt more by the COVID hiatus than Florida State.

Leonard Hamilton’s program was on a roll when the world shut down. FSU posted its fifth straight 20-win season in 2020, the best run in school history. And, by dint of tough defense, exceptional talent and consistent excellence the Noles routinely earned recognition among the ACC’s and, increasingly, the nation’s, top teams. The stellar ’20 squad rose as high as fourth in the final AP poll.

Between 2006 and 2022, while the football program foundered, the basketball squad never won fewer than an estimable 17 games.

Over the four seasons between 2017 and 2020 Florida State averaged 26 wins per year, better than all but Virginia (28.3) and Duke (28.5) in the ACC. There was no NCAA tournament in ‘20, when Hamilton’s group went 26-5, but in 2018 they advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight and in 2019 reached the Sweet 16 with an impressive 29-8 record. (The program has yet to hit the 30-victory mark.)

FSU finished in the ACC’s top 5 every year from 2009 through 2013, including an ACC Tournament title in 2012, and then finished among the top four each year but one between 2017 and 2021. Hamilton’s squads were rated in the AP top 20 in each of those years except 2018.

The talent level remained routinely high (as were the number of 7-footers on the roster). In the five years from 2017 through 2021 the program supplied nine NBA draft choices, three of them lottery picks – Jonathan Isaac in 2017, Patrick Williams in 2020 and Scottie Barnes in 2021. The 6-8 Barnes won the ACC freshman of the year award in 2021 and NBA’s rookie of the year award in 2022 with Toronto. (Paolo Banchero duplicated that feat in 2023 with Duke and Orlando.)

Further proof of program prowess was evident in Florida State’s run of 25 consecutive home ACC victories from Jan. 2019 against Clemson through a loss to Syracuse in Dec. 2021. The streak was one short of the ACC record set by Duke from 1997 through 2000.

Then came COVID, and Hamilton’s teams stumbled, then were staggered by injuries. Yet Coach Ham, the league’s oldest coach at 75, still runs a formidable program, aided by longtime assistant Stan Jones. Can FSU recover from 17-14 in 2022 and 9-23 in ‘23?

We wouldn’t downplay the chances.

Some might. A FanSided writer rated Hubert Davis, a relatively shaky newcomer, ahead of program-builder Hamilton among current ACC coaches. Hamilton is an HOF possibility as both winner and racial pioneer, with a 404-265 record in 21 years at Tallahassee (.604). But apparently those like the FanSided sage are more enamored with recent results than with a track record spanning the last two decades.

We’ll soon find out whether that sort of assessment is prescient or puerile.