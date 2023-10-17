YouTube Gold: Shoeless Joe Jackson

Most people, if they know about Shoeless Joe Jackson, know two things: first, the nickname, and second the Blacksox scandal.

A native of Pickens County, South Carolina, Jackson grew up poor and illiterate. He played baseball partly as an escape from grinding poverty and a life of 12-hour shifts in a mill - when he was seven.

As he grew older, Jackson gained a reputation as a tremendous hitter. Later, Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb would point to him as the best hitter in the game - high praise.

Despite his lack of education, Jackson had the world by a string until 1919, when the Black Sox scandal broke. The owners turned to Kennesaw Mountain Landis to clean up the game and he quickly addressed the scandal. Jackson’s brilliant career ended abruptly. There is still controversy about his role, if any, in the scandal, but the banishment stood.

He played for years in minor leagues but obviously never made it back to the majors.

Years later, Cobb ran into him in a grocery store and asked, “don’t you know me, Joe?”

Jackson said sure he did, but he wasn’t sure Cobb wanted anything to do with him.

He has never gotten the respect he deserved. As this video suggests, it’s time he got it.