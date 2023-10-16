DBR Podcast #543 - Preseason Rankings Are Out - We’re #2!

Two of the most watched preseason polls came out today — the Associated Press and KenPom. The Blue Devils check in at #2 (to Kansas) in the AP poll but are a bit lower, #9, in Ken Pomeroy’s initial rankings. Of course, none of this will really matter very much once the actual games start being played, but that won’t stop the Duke Basketball Roundup from obsessing over these polls and dissecting every aspect of them... including expectations for the rest of the ACC (this just in, the conference is getting very little respect).

After the break, the DBR Podcast dives into the football game against NC State, a 24-3 victory for dear old Duke. While it may not have been the most impressive offensive display, the podcast crew is full of praise for the Duke D, which is making a case as one of the best defensive units in the entire college football universe.