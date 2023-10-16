 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Poll: Duke Is #2

Let’s get this party started!

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: ACC Championship Duke vs Virginia
Mar 11, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) and Duke Blue Devils forward Mark Mitchell (25) fight for the ball in the first half of the Championship of the ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The annual preseason polls are out and Duke is #2 AP and #3 in The Coaches Poll.

As you know, we take the Coaches Poll more seriously because the voters are more knowledgeable, but let’s start with the AP first.

Duke is #2, Miami comes in at #13 and UNC is #19. That overlooks some teams that might surprise, like Virginia and Syracuse. There is some real buzz coming out of DomeVille that Syracuse might be much better than anticipated. Time will tell. Clemson is also a team you’d be foolish to look past.

In the Coaches Poll, after #3 Duke, Miami is #13 and UNC is #21.

Other points of interest: Kansas is #1 in both, Florida Atlantic is #10 and #9. San Diego State is #17 and #15.

Of course, the truth is that everyone is just guessing. No one had FAU or San Diego State as a Final Four team much less SDSU one big man away from a national title. So let’s play the games and see how things turn out. d

