If You Want An Insight Into Where Jon Scheyer Is Taking Duke, Watch This

We started to get an idea of where Jon Scheyer was taking Duke Basketball last season, but it was his first season and with just two players back from Mike Krzyzewski’s final team, there was a lot to be done.

Things have changed a great deal since then of course. In just his second year, Scheyer has a team almost entirely made up of his own players and a team that is closer to what he’s chasing.

He has put a premium on shooters - nearly everyone on Duke’s roster can shoot - and in this brief clip, we’re getting a valuable insight into what he’s after.

In our opinion, passing is where the art of offensive basketball resides. And we have to say, this is just one sequence. But look at what’s happening here.

The ball starts with Jared McCain passing to Ryan Young. Young dribbles one and passes the ball to Tyrese Proctor, who dribbles a couple of times then passes to a cutting Young. But Young passes the ball back out to Jeremy Roach in the corner. Roach whips it over to McCain who immediately passes it back to Proctor, who nails a three.

There are two things to keep in mind here. 1) the ball is moving really fast, barely touching the floor and 2) the defenders know exactly what the offense is trying to do and still can’t stop it.

Given the shooters that Scheyer has assembled, if Duke can have this kind of ball movement during a game, this team is going to be unbelievably dangerous.