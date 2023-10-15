Eric Montross To Step Away From His UNC Mic To Walk A Lonely Road

The Duke-Carolina rivalry obliges you to take a side and part of that, almost inevitably, is disdain. You’re not supposed to like guys on the other side.

But it happens. UNC fans, if you press them, will likely express some respect for, say, Grant Hill, maybe Shane Battier.

If you ask us, we’d say Dante Calabria, Derrick Phelps and Eric Montross.

At UNC, Montross was a very powerful center, you might even say unusually so. Yet near the end of his Tar Heel career, Montross developed a friendship with a young cancer patient at UNC Hospital named Jason Clark. They became very close and we think Clark’s illness affected Montross’s game. It was actually touching and has always made us think well of the big guy because he wasn’t just doing the standard athlete who drops into the Children’s Hospital thing. He meant it.

Now, sadly, Montross is in a cancer battle of his own and he’ll have to step away from his broadcasting duties with UNC basketball to deal with it.

We just wanted to take a minute to mention it and to hope that UNC and Duke fans can come together to wish Montross the very best. He’s a good man and we hate the idea that he has to deal with this.