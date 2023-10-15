Duke Chronicle’s Latest Player Profile - Christian Reeves

As the Duke Chronicle continues its tradition of profiling the basketball players, the latest one is about sophomore Christian Reeves.

Reeves didn't get a ton of time last year, but he is 7-1 and, like all of Duke’s returnees who were schooled by Tennessee, he has spent a ton of time in the weight room and has gone from 245 to 261.

As the article notes, he’s likely to be a reserve this year, but that doesn’t mean he can’t carve out a solid role. Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young are going to be ahead of him in the rotation, and probably freshman Sean Stewart as well, but he is the biggest guy on the team and he could be a shotblocker and physical presence in the lane.

We also don’t know much about how much his ankle limited him last season. Like Filipowski, he might really benefit from his procedure.

What we know is that his high school coach raved about his character and potential, so we expect that he’s worked hard (his weight gain is solid evidence that he has) in the off-season and will continue to do so.

Like other Blue Devils before him - think Jack White, Marshall Plumlee and Lance Thomas - he may at some point make a surprising leap.

Well, it’s only surprising to people who don’t see those guys putting it together on a daily basis.

We’re not saying he is definitely going to be one of those guys...but it won’t surprise us if he is.