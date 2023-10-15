YouTube Gold: The Great George Gervin

When George “Ice Man” Gervin came to his first ABA camp with the Virgina Squires, he was not well known. He had been recruited to Long Beach State by Jerry Tarkanian but was homesick and transferred back home, attending Eastern Michigan. He racked up some big numbers there before being suspended and basically kicked off the team. Keep in mind that this was in the early 1970’s and scouting, by today’s standards, was both arduous and unsophisticated. Despite averaging nearly 30 ppg and having an invitation to try out for the Olympic team, very few people had seen him play. One wonders what impact he might have had on that 1972 team that lost to the USSR in a controversial finish for the ages.

But no one with the Squires had a clue. They had another young talent on the roster who, like Gervin, was a complete unknown despite racking up huge numbers in college. It didn’t take them long to understand that Julius Erving was going to be very special, and when Gervin arrived, they must have thought they were the luckiest team on the planet.

Finances dictated otherwise, so Erving was sold off to the New York Nets, where he grew into a legend. Before long, they sold Gervin to the San Antonio Spurs. And when he got there, Gervin also became a legend, and the foundation that a great franchise was built on.

At 6-7, Gervin was a forward by the standards of the day, but eventually he was moved to guard where the slim forward - just 180 lbs - exploded into greatness.

He was almost impossible to stop, once scoring 63 points to top David Thompson and actually sitting for a good bit of the third quarter and all of the fourth.