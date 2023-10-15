The Next Great Big Man Is Here

When Larry Bird was a rookie, there were a lot of doubts about his ability to play in the NBA. It’s the same thing you still hear today: he’s not that fast. He’s not that athletic. Couldn’t possibly play today. Blah, blah, blah.

The Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan watched him for about a week and said it was all nonsense: Bird wasn’t just going to be good, he was going to be legendarily good.

We haven’t seen questions about Victor Wembanyama like that but people have wondered if he was overhyped.

After watching him briefly in pre-season, we’ll echo Ryan: forget about it. As long as the kid stays healthy in mind and body and doesn’t develop any bad habits, he’s a Hall of Famer. And while we sometimes say don’t bet the rent money on it, in this case we’d say you can safely bet the house on it. Because the kid is something else.

He’s 19 and already he’s doing things that no one else in the game can do. He may already be the best shotblocker in the game. Shooting over him is a nightmare. He has three point range. He passes very well. He runs like a dream. He’s done some moves in the lane that were, frankly, stunning for a 19-year-old rookie. Just as you can’t teach height, you can’t teach instinct.

Coaches around the league are no doubt picking his game apart. About the only real weakness we’ve seen is rebounding - he hasn’t done that very well so far - and strength.

He’s going to get beat up when he runs into guys like Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid and LeBron James. Remember when Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj tried to draw a charge on Williamson? He missed a game or two after that, and any of the guys listed above could do that to Wembanyama. And you can count on this: some of them are going to beat the hell out of the kid, because they can’t possibly neutralize him any other way.

That’s only going to work for so long. Wembanyama is listed at 7-3 and 210.

He could easily - easily - put on 50 pounds of muscle.

Now when we say easily, we mean he could carry 260 with no problem. Actually gaining it is a different matter. Some guys, like Reggie Miller, George Gervin and Brandon Ingram, just stay lean. There’s nothing they can do about it.

We’re pretty sure Wembanyama will fill out. And when he does, he’s going to be a devastating weapon for the San Antonio Spurs.