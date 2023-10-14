Duke Pulls Off A Big Character Win Over NC State, 24-3

If you had told us before the game that Duke was going to hold NC State to three points despite only completing four passes and no Riley Leonard to boot, well, who would have believed that?

But that’s exactly what Duke did in a dominant 24-3 win over the Wolfpack.

Henry Belin filled in for the injured Leonard and he played well despite his inexperience, but this was not a passing game for Duke. The Blue Devils won this one on the ground and on defense.

That said, Belin connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 69 yard TD and threw an eight yarder to Jeremiah Hasley for another. He did have an early interception, but all in all, he did well in his first start.

Duke racked up 194 yards on the ground, including 28 by Belin, 45 by Jaquez Moore and 123 by Jordan Waters, who ripped off one of the longest runs in Duke history with an 83 yard touchdown.

All in all, it was a remarkable win for the Blue Devils, given that Leonard was not ready to go after his injury against Notre Dame.

It also adds to some pressure on NC State coach Dave Doeren. It’s gotten worse with significant success at Wake Forest, Carolina and Duke. He’s done a solid job in Raleigh, but the Wolfpack faithful are getting restless.

With the win, Duke moves to 5-1 and is nearly bowl-eligible. However, things don’t get any easier, with back-to-back trips to Florida State and Louisville. Hopefully Leonard will be back and who knows? This team has shown a lot of heart so far. That said, winning either of those games will take more than just heart.