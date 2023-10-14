Jared McCain Is About To Make A Splash

For a guy who hasn’t played a single minute for Duke, freshman Jared McCain has made a pretty considerable impression. He seems to be strikingly mature for a freshman, so much so that Ryan Young thought he could be a captain.

That didn't happen, but if he’s getting that kind of respect from a 6th year player, that’s really saying something.

In some ways, he reminds us of previous Blue Devils like Shane Battier, Grant Hill and Elton Brand, to name a few.

We’re referring to his apparent maturity at such a young age. And because of his massive Tik Tok following, he has an NIL worth estimated at $1.2 million.

And like Battier, he has a natural charisma that will endear him to Duke fans and irritate others.

As he says in this article, he’s already been booed in Chapel Hill, at Target, and seems to have enjoyed it, much as he went toe-to-toe with trash talking Rasheed Wallace over the summer.

He’s also going to be the first guy at Duke to paint his nails, something that we’re pretty sure no one would have dared to do when Mike Krzyzewski was running the program. That conversation is pretty funny to imagine (although one of Coach K’s best attributes was his ability to adapt. Who knows?)

One last note on young McCain: he’s going to wear #0, which is cool. Zero is a fun number. But 00 is twice as cool. More people should wear that. We’re not sure when a Blue Devil will opt for one of the newly legalized 6-9 number options, but that’s bound to happen soon.