 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Next Up For Duke Football: NC State

And it’s about time, too.

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 30: Duke Blue Devils cornerback Jaden Watkins (13) keeps the ball for a big gain during the college football between the Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 30, 2023, on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Time 8:00 || Date 10/14 || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ACCN

Due to illness, we haven’t had any time to really look at the Duke-NC State matchup this weekend, but over on the DBR Boards, Brevity has a solid run down and here are some more links too. Duke enters this game a whiff away from 5-0 and with a questionable Riley Leonard, who suffered a high ankle injury at the very end of the Notre Dame game.

One of the truly dreadful things about expansion is not playing State every year. We hope Duke creams you, but we missed you guys!

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...