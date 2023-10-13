Next Up For Duke Football: NC State

Time 8:00 || Date 10/14 || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ACCN

Due to illness, we haven’t had any time to really look at the Duke-NC State matchup this weekend, but over on the DBR Boards, Brevity has a solid run down and here are some more links too. Duke enters this game a whiff away from 5-0 and with a questionable Riley Leonard, who suffered a high ankle injury at the very end of the Notre Dame game.

One of the truly dreadful things about expansion is not playing State every year. We hope Duke creams you, but we missed you guys!