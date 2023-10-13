YouTube Gold: Young Muhammad Ali

Before he converted to Islam and changed his name, Muhammad Ali was known as Cassius Clay. This video is of young Clay as an amateur. We’re not sure how old he is everywhere, but in the Olympics clip, Ali is just 18.

As an older boxer, he learned to rely more on heart and tactics, but as a younger fighter, Ali was lithe, supremely quick and his unorthodox style made him a very difficult opponent.

He had worked a lot of it out here already. You can see the shuffle, the unconventional way he held his fists (you can do that when you’re unbelievably quick).

In his later, historical fights, as we said, he relied more on craftiness and heart. Against Joe Frazier, it was literally survival. And against George Foreman, he figured out the rope-a-dope strategy, allowing Foreman to punch himself out while the ropes took much of the punishment.

But here, you see the brilliance of Ali. Keep in mind that he was 6-3, taller than nearly any opponent, yet quicker and a better puncher than most of them.

And, as we found out at the end of his career, he had an immense heart. At times it might have been better if he hadn’t. He fought Larry Holmes at the end and Holmes so thoroughly dominated him that he begged the refs to stop the fight so he didn’t destroy his admitted idol. They didn’t; he was forced to.

But here we see the pure genius of The Greatest. He called himself that and all these years later, who can argue?