Harry Giles Update!

Harry Giles has had a tough career. In high school, he was seen as a certain superstar, a #1 pick and All-Star material. He was compared by some to Chris Webber - then his injuries began.

Giles had two knee injuries in high school and was never 100 percent at Duke.

He had another ACL injury with the Los Angeles Clippers, so if you’re an NBA team, unfortunately it’s a tough argument.

But Brooklyn took a chance and so far, so good: they’re pretty happy with Giles. And one thing they like about him is his perseverance. Coach Jacque Vaughn said this about his new big man: “I think there’s overall an appreciation that in a situation like Harry’s, you’re still hooping and you get to play again. And I think it hopefully sends a message to our other guys like, ‘Don’t take this thing for granted.’ ”

Giles certainly isn’t. He’s been out of the league for a while now and for so long it seemed like his destiny. Let’s hope he can reclaim it.