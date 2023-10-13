DBR Podcast # 542 - We Get A Sneak Peek At Duke’s Progress

Want to know what the Duke basketball rotation looks like right now? Who is a starter and who is coming off the bench? How about some intel on which of the freshmen are excelling and which ones still have stuff to work on? Well, the Duke Basketball Roundup has the details.

The podcast crew were given access to 50 minutes of video shot at a recent Duke basketball practice. It includes about 25 minutes of 5-on-5 work between the White and Blue teams and who plays for the White and who plays for the Blue speaks volumes about how Jon Scheyer’s rotation is shaping up. This is the kind of detail and insight you will only get on the DBR Podcast! Dig in and enjoy!!

