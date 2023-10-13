Duke Blue Planet - New Episode Is Out!

Duke Blue Planet has a new video out, covering - we’ll just quote here - “the hype shoot, combine, community service, 1st practice, the new Brotherhood Pod and more! Duke legends Grant Hill and Jayson Tatum also both make an appearance.”

This video opens with some basic shots where the team is running and when you watch them do this, you get an idea of just how elite the talent is. You watch Ryan Young, who generally gets tagged as not that athletic, and you realize he’d absolutely kick your ass in this kind of thing.

Athletic is a very relative term. At the very top of the sport, you see the same misconception: you see an NBA player who is at the end of the bench and think, well, he’s not that great, but really, he’s freakishly good. It’s just that the other guys are off the charts good.

Check out the clip with Scheyer talking to freshman Jared McCain. You’ll get an idea of how Scheyer approaches his players and also of McCain’s infectious personality. He’s going to be a Cameron favorite from Day One.

Anyway, watching this is a lot of fun and gives you a better idea of what Jon Scheyer is working with. Enjoy.