DBR Podcast #541 - Bring On The Wolfpack!

The impressive Duke football team gets back in action this weekend... and star QB Riley Leonard might actually play. The Duke Basketball Roundup team are thrilled with that report and they use it as a launching off point to discuss the “backyard brawl” coming up against NC State. Duke has visions of big things this season and need to take care of business against a decent Wolfpack team.

After the break, Jason, Donald, and Sam also get into a quick chats about a series of other stories... there’s Mike Elko’s profile in The Athletic, Duke and St. John’s maybe getting ready to play at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kansas basketball getting in trouble with the NCAA (not!), and news that one of the most coveted basketball recruits around has decided to move up a year and put himself in the same class as Cameron Boozer.