Duke’s Recent NBA Draft History Is Impressive

You can expect Duke players to be prominent among the selections in the NBA draft. Several per year, in fact. For going on a quarter of a century.

Every year but one since 2010, a season the Blue Devils won the NCAA title — surprising even Mike Krzyzewski — there’s been at least one Duke player picked in the opening round. Under Krzyzewski and now Jon Scheyer, the program produced 35 first-rounders in the 23 years of this century, including an ACC record four in 2022, and a dozen more in the second round.

Two of the last five top picks were Dukies, Zion Williamson in 2019 and Paolo Banchero in 2022.

This past June marked the ninth NBA draft in the last 13 that multiple Devils were selected in the top tier. Dereck Lively II went 12th and wound up being shuffled to Dallas. Dariq Whitehead was the 22nd pick by Brooklyn. Both left Durham following their freshman seasons, Lively despite a slow start due to injury and Whitehead despite a foot issue that limited his power and mobility and doubtless caused his draft stock to drop.

Unlike the past decade or so, three other promising classmates – Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell, and Tyrese Proctor – decided to remain in school, presumably to work on basketball and even their grades. (Not that media members inquire about academics.)

The players’ sober analysis of their draft prospects, and desire to remain in Durham, actually shocked outsiders, but left Duke a favorite to win the 2024 NCAA championship. All three holdovers project as first-rounders if they continue to display the skills demonstated in 2023 and improve their areas of weakness.

Freshmen remain Duke’s NBA draft calling card, though. Nearly 60 percent of the program’s selections this century (20) were first-year players. Of the remaining 15, eight were seniors, four juniors, and three sophomores. Grayson Allen was the Blue Devil senior most recently chosen in the first round. That was in 2018.

Add second round picks, and Duke has provided 47 picks in 23 years, an average of slightly better than two per draft in this century. And Scheyer and Company added another top freshmen class in 2023-24.