YouTube Gold: Jack White Highlights

Barry’s column today focuses on Duke and the NBA Draft, but there’s also a nice history of Blue Devils who don’t get drafted and who still play in the league, starting with Seth Curry and Lance Thomas.

And you can add Jack White to that list.

We honestly didn’t think he would be an NBA player, but he proved us wrong and we’re very happy that he did.

White hustled his way onto the Denver Nuggets on a two-way deal then made enough of an impression to sign a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is a solid role player who has impressed in the league with his rebounding.

At Duke, we remember the game where he suddenly started firing (and hitting) threes.

He seemed like a guy who might play back home in Australia, which he did for a time. Melbourne United put out this video when they signed him with his Duke highlights. Enjoy this as he prepares to start his first season with OKC.