Grumpy Old Man Izzo May Not Be The Best Look

Tom Izzo has a reputation as one of the “good guys” amongst college basketball’s elite coaches. While it’s surprisingly easy to argue that reputation is unearned (quickly Google what came out about his program as Michigan State found itself under the microscope after the Larry Nassar scandal, or how he reacted to the now infamous Michigan-Michigan State “tunnel incident” that resulted in more than a half-dozen criminal charges against Spartan football players), it now seems that Izzo is intent on torpedoing that goodwill by embracing his “grumpy old man” era.

There were signs of it last spring, when Izzo made this eyebrow raising remark about NIL: “What people don’t realize, and I hope people realize, is that this isn’t as good for the players as everybody thinks. Freedom in our country is great, but freedom to make decisions when you’re 18 or 15 or 21, those are not always good moves.” Now, the Spartan head coach has seemingly doubled down with his sights now set on the transfer portal.

In some of his first media availability of this college basketball season, Izzo took aim at the newfound freedom the transfer portal provides:

“Yeah, I have flexibility, I can leave,” Izzo said at Big Ten media day in Minneapolis. “I have millions of dollars of a buyout if I leave. I’ve paid 40 years of dues to leave. Most coaches have put in their time. Most coaches will be doing that at 35 and 40 and 50, not at 20 when one guy tells you to leave because you’re unhappy. “You know what, what’s wrong with being unhappy? I’m unhappy most of my life. Unhappy drives you. Unhappy pushes you. Unhappy makes people realize, ‘You know what? I’m not good enough. I’ve got to get better.’”

Now, there are plenty of reasons to dislike the transfer portal, including the lack of roster stability, which is something that Izzo has also discussed. But arguing that players shouldn’t have the same freedom as coaches because they haven’t “paid their dues” isn’t just condescending, it’s inherently flawed (college athletes only have four years of eligibility, Coach Izzo!). Add in the reality that, even in the era of NIL, college basketball players are getting paid pennies on the dollar for the value they bring, and a pittance compared to coaches (in 2022, Izzo signed a contract that pays him $6.2 million a year), and the comments read as even more patronizing. And that’s arguably just the tip of the iceberg.

But perhaps most egregious issue is Izzo’s (apparent) philosophy that “unhappiness” should be a key part of the college basketball experience. Few would argue that overcoming adversity builds character, but lumping all the justifiable reasons a college basketball player would transfer under the banner of “unhappiness” is a gross oversimplification. Should a college basketball player who moves across the country and finds himself struggling with that isolation be forced to sacrifice his mental health so that his coach can have an easier time planning next year’s roster? Should a player who was promised a certain role by an unscrupulous coach, only to see that role given to another recruit or transfer, be forced to stick around even after the trust with his coach has been broken? What about one who feels that his current team isn’t giving him the best chance to showcase his skills for his future professional career?

Rephrase each of those scenarios slightly so that they apply to a regular college student rather than a student-athlete: Who would bat an eye at a student deciding to transfer to a school closer to home, or to one where they’re more confident that their advisor has their best interests at heart, or to one that has a better program for preparing them for their desired career?

All this may be besides the point though, because the reality is that the transfer portal (not to mention NIL) is here to stay. So why go out on this limb? Why shoot yourself in the foot for any transfer you might pursue down the line? Lest it go unmentioned, there’s also intense hypocrisy at play here: Tyson Walker, a key cog in this year’s Michigan State team, transferred in from Northeastern in 2021, while a key member of last year’s team, Sam Hauser, transferred in from Marquette in 2020.

I’m sure there are plenty of coaches who feel the same way Izzo does about the new landscape of college basketball, but very few have been so open about it. Now, the next time Izzo loses out on a big recruit for rumored NIL reasons or can’t fill a hole in his roster in the transfer portal, he’ll only have himself to blame.