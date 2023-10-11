Duke May Play A One-Of-A-Kind Game Next Season

The 2023 season may not have even started yet, but that apparently doesn’t preclude the rumor mill for 2024 non-conference scheduling from heating up. And this rumor comes from a pretty reliable source.

According to new St. John’s coach Rick Pitino (as told to Jon Rothstein), the Red Storm are discussing playing the Blue Devils next season. That matchup itself isn’t the newsworthy bit, though: the game will potentially take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While playing a basketball game at a tennis stadium might seem like an odd choice at first glance, Arthur Ashe Stadium does have a retractable roof, meaning the matchup would likely be safe from some of the chaos that emerged during recent attempts to play games outdoors, most notably on aircraft carriers. Arthur Ashe Stadium did host a WNBA game in 2008, but that was well before the retractable roof was installed.

While the venue would be unique in Duke history, the opponent wouldn’t be: while it’s been more than four years since they’re last matchup, the Blue Devils and Red Storm have played 17 times since 1999. Among the notable matchups in the series include Coach K’s 1000th win.