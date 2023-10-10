Wendell Moore Update: Former Duke Star Showing Real Improvement In His Second Year

We talked about Dereck Lively’s debut for the Dallas Mavericks against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night and he was really impressive. But he wasn’t the only member of the Brotherhood who saw action. Trevor Keels and Wendell Moore both played for Minnesota, and while Keels got just five minutes, Moore got 17 minutes and the T-Wolves played him for 12 straight, according to this article, Moore did pretty well.

Check this out: “In Abu Dhabi, the most notable improvement in Moore’s game was his decisiveness with the ball. Chris Finch trusted Moore to run the offense for the entirety of that fourth quarter, and he showed little to no hesitation...Moore often ran the first action of the offense, guiding the defender directly into screens and snapping passes to the corner or to another wing player. His ability to guide a defender to make contact with a screen while keeping his head up and alert to make passes is an art form that Moore showed in college. He also hadn’t showcased that in the NBA because of his limited time on the court.

In general, it sounds like Moore is playing with more confidence and could force Minnesota to give him more minutes. We’d love to see it - the guy we saw in Cameron grew from someone who was uncertain to someone who played with supreme confidence. All he needs is room to keep growing.