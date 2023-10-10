ACC Scorers In Decline

Last season was the fourth straight in which the ACC scoring leader, in 2023 Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby, averaged fewer than 20 points per game. (That’s fewer, not less, for all you language manglers.) Appleby, a one-year senior just passing through Winston-Salem, contributed 18.9 per outing, a tad fewer in conference play (18.95).

Historically, players displaying modest offensive punch haven’t topped the league all that often. In fact, until recently it was relatively uncommon, happening just about one season in five over the course of conference history. But lately that’s changed, becoming a trend – six times in the past nine years, to be exact.

What this reveals is anyone’s guess, other than that rules changes meant to improve scoring haven’t worked all that well on a micro level.

The scoring profile was similar in the SEC, where under-20 scorers led in five of the last 10 years, including 2023. In the Big Ten – or whatever you call it—the total was six of 10.

Not that a gaudy scoring average indicates the incontrovertible worth of a performer or the freedom provided by liberalized rules. Or, that the failure to produce 20 or more points per outing on a consistent basis is by definition an offensive shortcoming in a scoring leader.

Teams with balanced scoring might suppress individual output by spreading the point-producing load. In the case of Buddy Boeheim, 2022’s ACC scoring leader, he was virtually alone in pacing the Orange in scoring. Wake in 2023 did have four double-figure scorers, but like Syracuse had only one top-20 scorer.

Other possible explanations for modest scoring: Defenses have clamped down in reaction to scoring enhancements in the perpetual strategic jockeying for advantage. Or, in order to facilitate offense, officials let more contact occur, ultimately to the detriment of individual scorers. Or, the constant drain of top players leaving for the pros, often before they can fully develop their games, deprives the conference of powerful offensive producers.