YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama Debuts

With his first pre-season action, the Victor Wembanyama era is under way in the NBA and the big French kid had a solid debut.

He scored 20 points, pulled down five boards and had two steals and a block.

For a skinny 7-3 19-year-old, it was an audacious debut and there was dazzling promise. But he was matched by Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, who sat out last year with an injury, shot 7-10 for 21 points, had nine boards, an assist, and a block.

Still, Wembanyama seems like the next great one. Look how well he runs the court. Check out his anticipation on the block.

There is one play where he collides with Holmgren and knocks the fellow skinny big down. And that is one problem he’ll have to overcome: he’s still painfully skinny. If it had been Steven Adams, he’s not going down like that.

And you could quibble with his form too, especially his lower body when he shoots

But those are fixable problems. You can’t teach 7-3, you can’t teach talent and you can’t instill desire. A lot would have to go wrong for him not to be special.