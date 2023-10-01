DBR Podcast #539 - Heartbreak Against The Irish

The DBR Podcast has a message — Duke Football has arrived.

Yes, they lost a gut-wrenching game to Notre Dame this weekend, but the team showed that win over Clemson was not a fluke: they can compete with any team in the land. The Duke Basketball Roundup guys turn into the Duke Football Roundup for a brief moment to sing the praises of the players and the coaches who accomplished so much, even as they fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

After the break, the focus turns back to basketball with word that Jon Scheyer has named his three captains for the upcoming season... two of those names were expected, but one of them was a bit of a surprise. The DBR Podcast guys dive into the difference in freshman year and sophomore year Tyrese Proctor to understand why he is taking such a big role on this season’s Blue Devil team.