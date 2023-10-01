 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast #539 - Heartbreak Against The Irish

Losses are never great but they’re not always entirely bad either.

By JD King
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 30: Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) breaks a tackle for a first down during the college football between the Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 30, 2023, on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
The DBR Podcast has a message — Duke Football has arrived.

Yes, they lost a gut-wrenching game to Notre Dame this weekend, but the team showed that win over Clemson was not a fluke: they can compete with any team in the land. The Duke Basketball Roundup guys turn into the Duke Football Roundup for a brief moment to sing the praises of the players and the coaches who accomplished so much, even as they fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

After the break, the focus turns back to basketball with word that Jon Scheyer has named his three captains for the upcoming season... two of those names were expected, but one of them was a bit of a surprise. The DBR Podcast guys dive into the difference in freshman year and sophomore year Tyrese Proctor to understand why he is taking such a big role on this season’s Blue Devil team.

