YouTube Gold: The Skill Of Mason Plumlee

The talent level of the NBA is unbelievably high. We see guys like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo and they’re so unbelievable that merely superb athletes kind of slip through the cracks of public perception.

Take, for instance, former Duke big man Mason Plumlee.

He’s a really athletic big man who has a multitude of skills. He can rebound, defend, handle the ball and score. He’s also a consummate professional. Yet the level of talent in the NBA of other big guys - think Kevin Durant, Joel Embeed and Paolo Banchero, for instance - makes him look average.

He’s only average because the talent level is so astonishing.

He’s getting on a bit - he’s now 32 and that’s fairly old for an NBA player - but he’s still valued and part of the reason why he’s valued is that he can do things like this.

When you look at this, it really is rather extraordinary that someone his size can do things like this - almost as remarkable as his being considered an “average” player.

This is manifestly not average. Actually, it’s rather elite.