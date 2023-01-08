DBR Podcast #475 - Close Call At Boston College

It wasn’t easy but Duke finally got an ACC road win, topping the Boston College Eagles by one point up in Chestnut Hill.

The Duke Basketball Report podcast crew are here to break down everything that went right — Duke built a 14 point lead in the second half — and wrong — only one basket by the Blue Devils in the final 10 minutes.

There were flashes of great individual play by Ryan Young, Dariq Whitehead, and Mark Mitchell but this seems to be a Duke team that is still struggling to figure out roles and identify its go-to player. We did see some elite play from Dariq Whitehead as he continues to emerge following his summer foot injury though.

