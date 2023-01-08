RJ Barrett Injury Update

When we saw former Duke star RJ Barrett’s recent injury and it was called a laceration it didn’t make sense: how was he cut? All we saw was his hands hit each other.

Which, as it turns out, was what happened. Cue Barrett, according to the New York Post: “So my own [left] hand went into my other hand and my finger bent backwards and popped out of place, which caused the laceration. So yeah, that’s what happened.”

In other words, he accidentally bent his hand back so far that his tendon cut his hand.

Apparently Knicks announcer Mike Breen said that he could see “bone” which would have been horrifying. Tendon is bad enough though.

Barrett has missed five games since the injury but is doing some tentative work as he waits medical clearance to return.