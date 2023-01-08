YouTube Gold: Marcus Shaver

One of the great things about March is the emergence of heroes who seem to come out of nowhere. Remember Ali Farokhmanesh from Northern Iowa? What about U.S. Reed from Arkansas? Tyus Edney of UCLA, for whom Duke’s Tyus Jones was named?

You could go on almost indefinitely. James Forrest from Georgia Tech? Doug Edert from Saint Peter’s? Ed Pinckney from Villanova? Lorenzo Charles from NC State?

It’s glorious to see these guys come out of nowhere and, for just a short time, relish them as they shake the established order. It’s not quite the Mongols sweeping across the plains and destroying everything in their path, but it’s pretty great. Plus, generally speaking, nobody dies.

We have no idea if Boise State will make the tournament or not, but if they do, Marcus Shaver might be one of those guys we talk about.

A native of Phoenix, Shaver started at Portland before transferring to Boise State, where he’s done well.

As you watch this video, you’ll see a guy who is resourceful, bouncy and highly energetic.

In short, he’s the kind of guy no one will see coming in March and, if they make it, he’s liable to turn up on Sports Center. You’ll want to keep him in mind if Boise State gets in.