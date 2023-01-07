Roach Out For BC

Duke goes to Boston College after getting just battered at NC State and with a bit more bad news: Jeremy Roach is out.

According to Adam Zagoria, Roach’s toe is still giving him problems and he will not play in this game.

That’s a serious problem. Roach has clearly been slowed by this and since he’s the captain, the point guard and the most experienced player on the team by far, at least at Duke (the transfers all have considerable experience elsewhere), that could be a serious issue at BC.

However, it’s also an opportunity. Tyrese Proctor lost his starting spot and it has clearly motivated him to try to do more things. He’ll get a lot of minutes in this one, as will Dariq Whitehead, who may become the backup point guard out of necessity.

In other words, it’s not great news for Duke but it is an opportunity for some guys to build their case.