Jayson Tatum’s Mom Had One His Best-Ever Assists

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the better players in the NBA. He has become the key for the Boston Celtics and is a legitimate candidate for the NBA’s MVP Award.

He struggled a bit at Duke due to injuries, but he’s been brilliant in the league.

Like everyone, Tatum’s life is defined and related by stories, and this is one of the better ones.

When he was in fifth grade, Tatum’s teacher asked what he wanted to be and he said he wanted to play in the NBA.

The teacher told him to be realistic and, in a sense, you can’t blame him or her. The odds are profoundly against anyone making it and that’s not irrational.

It’s also not nice to crush a kid’s dream and Tatum’s mom made sure to make that point, telling the teacher that “‘Ma’am, with all due respect, if you ask him a question, and he answers, I don’t think it’s appropriate to tell him that’s something he can’t achieve when I’m at home telling him anything he can dream is possible.’”

Brandy Cole, as you can see, is a great American.