Jeremy Roach And Armando Bacot Get A Sweet NIL Deal

It’s safe to say that while no one fully knows where NIL is going, it’s already changed things immensely.

Take this for instance.

A few years ago, it would have been impossible to imagine someone from Duke and UNC promoting something together, certainly not while they retained eligibility.

But that’s what UNC’s Armando Bacot and Duke’s Jeremy Roach are doing: they're pitching for a Raleigh-based product called BAO Ignite, which is a sports energy aerosol.

It’s a sweet deal - the total compensation could be between $150,000 to $250,000 each.

They’ll get about 0.5 percent of the company and they can invest at a cheaper rate.

Interestingly, the company makes another product called BOA Endure, which Paolo Banchero apparently used last season to deal with his cramping problem.

It’s a pretty striking deal and nice that they can both capitalize on their abilities.