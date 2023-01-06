Duke Holds Off Wake Forest On The Road, 60-50

It wasn’t easy, but Duke pulled out a 60-50 road win over Wake Forest Thursday to move to 14-1 and 4-0 in the ACC.

Coach Kara Lawson called it a “gritty win” and you have to do that sometimes. Basketball is a beautiful game when it’s fast and loose, but sometimes you just have to do the basics and grind it out.

Wake Forest won the first period 10-9 but Duke surged in the second quarter, 23-14, to take a 32-24 halftime lead.

Celeste Taylor scored 18 to pace the Devils. Elizabeth Balogun and Reagan Richardson both had 12.

Duke had 13 assists on 24 shots.

Jewel Spear led the way for the Demon Deacons with 13 while Elise Williams added 12.

Next up for Duke is Clemson in Cameron on Thursday the 12th.