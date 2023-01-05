The Duke Blue Devils had a basketball game last night in Raleigh against the NC State Wolfpack, and it was a terrible night for Duke. But yep, we still have to talk about it, and Jason and Donald do just that on Episode 474.

Nothing went right for Duke on a night where they lost by 24 and was throughly beaten in almost every statistical and intangible category. Jason and Donald break down what exactly went wrong against NC State in detail, and there was a lot to review. They also step back a bit to discuss what the team needs to do overall to regroup and get victories on the road in the ACC.

After the break, there’s another road trip coming up, this time to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College. The Eagles have struggled lately, but they have done well at home and will be looking to knock off Duke. We discuss what Duke needs to do in order to beat BC and get that coveted road win.