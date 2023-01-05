ACC Roundup - Clemson Rises, Georgia Tech Pulls Off A Major Upset

As we said last time, the ACC has an immensely competitive nature. We saw it again Wednesday as Georgia Tech got up off the mat and shocked #12 Miami, 76-70.

Georgia Tech started well, building a 12 point lead in the first half. A good bit of the game in the second half was pretty close with Miami building a couple of decent leads in the last few minutes. But Georgia Tech fought back and tied the game at 70-70 with 2:15 left and finished with a 12-0 run.

It was a tremendous win for Tech and it knocked Miami out of a three-way tie for first place.

And now first place is shared by Clemson and Pitt. Normal powers Duke, UNC and Virginia are currently in 5th, 6th and 7th place respectively.

Clemson took care of business at Virginia Tech, 68-65, although it’s important to remember that Hunter Cattoor is still out with an arm injury, apparently to his elbow. Rodney Rice is also out with an injury.

There is a striking statistical anomaly in this game: Virginia Tech significantly outrebounded Clemson, 42-36.

The anomaly came on offensive rebounds where the Hokies got 12 and the Tigers just two. However, the Hokies shot just 27.9 percent inside the arc, so there were obviously a lot of second chances.

The Tigers pulled it out from the line, where they hit five foul shots in the last 26 seconds to nail down the victory.

PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson had 13 each and Tyson had 14 boards, which is pretty darned good.

UNC and Wake Forest put on a good show but ultimately Armando Bacot and RJ Davis were too much: they combined for 48 of UNC’s 88 points.

It’s impressive that Andrew Carr had 16 points and nine boards against Bacot. Also impressive: both big guys had five assists each.

Less impressive: compulsive shooter Caleb Love was just 3-15 and 1-7 on threes.

Wake Forest is now 10-5 and has work to do if it wants to get in the tournament. UNC probably does too, but winning the games you are supposed to is a key part of that.

No games until Saturday when we get a full slate of seven games with only Miami not in action.

ACC Standings