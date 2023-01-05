YouTube Gold: Young Dennis Rodman

Before the strange hair styles, before Madonna, before the Las Vegas trip, before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman was an unknown second-round draft pick who caught on with Bad Boys as the Detroit Pistons were rising.

No one knew much about him before he began to excel. His first brush with notoriety was suggesting that Larry Bird would be no big deal if he were Black.

It wouldn’t be his last.

A sensitive but emotionally damaged man, Rodman quickly emerged as one of the best rebounders and defenders in basketball history - and also one of the smartest players.

At 6-7 and 228, he was able to defend Shaquille O’ Neal in his prime.

This video features one of his first big games with Detroit. Watch how he runs and gets in the right place at the right time. Look how he hits the boards and how hard he plays defense. Look how happy he is just to be there.

It was the dawn of a bizarre but brilliant career. Rodman’s antics were odd and at times disturbing but his game was eloquent.