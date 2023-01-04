No Passing Fancy: ACC Teams And Assists Per Field Goals Made

Among the best ways to get a quick read on how effectively an offense is operating is to look at assists compared to baskets made. Throw in turnovers and field goal accuracy and the picture is even more completely defined.

These measures come with all sorts of caveats, of course. Does a team prefer to run a lot of isolation plays, minimizing assists because individuals set up their own scoring opportunities off the dribble? Does the receiver of a pass get fouled, thwarting a shot attempt that might otherwise reflect credit for an assist? Does the shooter miss or turn the ball over, in essence negating even an adept pass? Does the pass set up a shooter in optimal position, or leave him or her in a tangle with defenders, restrictive court lines, or fleeting shotclock opportunity closing in?

Obviously a good pass leading to a muffed shot shows up as nothing positive in the boxscore. A bad pass leading to nothing might show up as a turnover, a debit in the balance with assists. That’s not to say a good pass goes unnoticed despite failing to reach fruition with a score. In some programs, like UNC’s under Dean Smith, such aborted assists were acknowledged internally, if invisible to the outside world.

Then there are the predilections of the official scorer, less noticeable today than in the past. In the early years of the 3-point shot, some official scorers begrudged recognition of a pass leading directly to a successful long-range jumper. Virginia was particularly stingy, to the statistical detriment of sterling playmaker John Crotty. Conversely, NC State dispensed assists, mostly to masterful point guard Chris Corchiani, like candy to children at a July 4 parade.

That was a time when the eight-team ACC brimmed with assists from exceptional playmakers including Crotty, Corchiani, UNC’s King Rice, Clemson’s Grayson Marshall, Wake Forest’s Derrick McQueen, Duke’s Bobby Hurley, and Georgia Tech magician Kenny Anderson, who paced the ACC as a freshman in 1990 with an 8.1 assist average.

Those gifted point guards helped direct the ACC to a golden age.

Anderson was part of a delightfully talented and relaxed trio, nicknamed “Lethal Weapon Three,” with Dennis Scott and Brian Oliver, that took Bobby Cremins and Tech to the 1990 Final Four, the school’s first. Hurley led Duke to consecutive Final Fours from 1990 through 1992; the Devils won the NCAA title in 1991 and ’92, the only program to turn that trick since UCLA’s John Wooden nearly 20 years previously. Rice led UNC to the ’90 Final Four. NC State finished first in the ACC in 1989, the last time that happened. Clemson finished first in 1990, the only time that happened.

In a bit of unintentional homage to Anderson, to this day Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets pay especial attention to team assists per basket. Following their recent loss to Clemson, the Jackets’s press notes pointed out they had 10 assists on 25 baskets as they slipped to a 48 percent pass-conversion rate. That’s 13th in the ACC.

To date, the overall defensive resistance ACC teams encountered has been uneven; many faced a preponderance of overmatched, nonconference opponents. That said, the greatest improvement in fueling field goals with passes compared to last season has been achieved by UVa, Clemson, Pitt and NC State, while the most pronounced slides belong to BC, UNC, Notre Dame and Louisville.

It’s worth noting that three of this season’s top four ACC teams in overall wins enjoy the highest percentage of assisted baskets, while two of the worst trail the field in that regard.

Assists leading to baskets isn’t necessarily indicative of much. Still it’s quite remarkable that through 10 games the UVa offense was so efficient — making .472 percent of its shots and .396 on threes, tying Clemson for best in the ACC — it notched assists on slightly better than two-thirds of its field goals (.670). Even in a 66-64 loss at Miami in their most recent game prior to Tuesday’s loss at Pitt, the Cavs recorded assists on 17 of 22 shots from the floor.