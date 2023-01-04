YouTube Gold: The Game Of The Century

In 1968, UCLA was into its legendary run of national championships. With Lew Alcindor, now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Bruins were a devastating force. There was no answer to Alcindor anywhere in the college game and the rest of the team was very good too. John Wooden also had Lucius Allen, Mike Warren, Mike Lynn and Lynn Shackleford, among others.

At Houston, Guy Lewis had Don Chaney and, most of all, Elvin Hayes, who was a tremendous player for the Cougars.

Lewis wanted to see how his team would do agains the best, so he scheduled the Bruins. And the game was set for the Houston Astrodome. It was marketed as and still is called The Game Of The Century.

It would be the first nationally televised basketball game and the Astrodome was, for its day, an enormous stadium: 52,693 fans attended.

UCLA had a 47 game win streak but unfortunately, Alcindor had an eye injury and was not 100 percent.

It was an extremely close game between a #1 and #2 that was tied 69-69 with two minutes left. Houston ended up winning 71-69.

The teams would meet again in the Final Four where UCLA crushed the Cougars, 101-69. The Bruins were not happy about losing and didn’t like how Houston acted after pulling off the upset. Alcindor said “we wanted to teach them some manners.”

The Bruins went on to win the championship for the third time overall and the first of a nearly inconceivable seven straight. Wooden would lose to David Thompson’s NC State in 1974 and retired after winning a 10th title in 1975.