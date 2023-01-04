Zion Williamson Out With A Hamstring Injury

This is a drag: former Duke star Zion Williamson, currently in the middle of a hostile takeover of the NBA, suffered a hamstring injury against Philadelphia Tuesday night.

He’s had a crazy season so far and has (re)-emerged as an unstoppable presence. We’ve been seeing a lot of what people saw at Duke, but with his vastly improved physique, we’re seeing things, and a level of dominance, that even in Durham we didn't see. Williamson is at a level of dominance now very few players achieve statistically. Moreover, he’s reaching greatness in a way that no one ever has. Call it Bully Ball: he’s going over, around or through people and getting easy points inside like no one ever has.

Fortunately, his injury is a strain and not anything more serious. He’ll be out for about three weeks and then presumably back. And hopefully fellow Brotherhood members Brandon Ingram, out with a toe contusion, will be back soon too. The Pelicans have been 12-6 without him as Williamson has just gone nuts.

With both healthy?

This team could be very, very good.