Elko Ball is back! The 2023 Duke Football schedule was released last night, and Sam and Donald jump on early in the morning to discuss what it looks like on DBR Bites Episode 7.

Duke’s got a pretty loaded schedule this year, with nine opponents on the schedule having played in bowl games last season. It starts with a Labor Day matchup against Clemson, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier from there. Notre Dame comes to town on September 30th, and the back half of the schedule has two sets of back-to-back road trips. Duke travels to Florida State and Louisville, and they have a Thursday night game at home against Wake Forest 9 days before the big game down in Chapel Hill on Veterans Day. Sam and Donald discuss the ins and outs of this schedule and make their early picks for most important game of the season.

Finally, Kyle Filipowski was named on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list last night. We briefly discuss this honor, which is full of upperclassmen. It’s a testament to the season that Flip has had thus far for Duke.

We’ll be back tomorrow after the Wake Forest game to recap that. Don’t forget, send your best headlines to us at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!