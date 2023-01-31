ACC Roundup - Virginia Is Rolling

In Monday’s sole ACC game, Virginia went up to Syracuse and knocked off the Orange 67-62 for their seventh straight win.

It was a pretty tight game with Virginia unable to really shake Syracuse until fairly late. With 4:01 left, Virginia was up 58-57 but as you probably know, that’s when Tony Bennett’s system really shines. They’ve beaten you down physically and it’s very hard to match their energy, much less their patient discipline.

Jayden Gardner, who hasn’t always scored this year like he did last year, drew a charge on Jesse Edwards with 1:00 left, fouling him out. He then hit a basket to put Virginia up 66-62. Armaan Franklin split a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Syracuse shot fairly well overall, hitting 50 percent but just 3-15 on threes. Virginia hit 9-21 and that was a major difference.

With the win, Virginia stays a game behind Clemson and they’re waiting for the Tigers to slip up. And with the loss, Syracuse falls to 13-10 and 6-6 in the ACC. Syracuse gets BC and Florida State next and they’re both winnable games, but they then get NC State and Duke at home then Clemson and Pitt on the road. They close after that with Georgia Tech and Wake at home.

It’s a pretty narrow path to get in the tournament for Syracuse and the Orange may need a major run in the ACC Tournament to get there. Their only impressive win is over Virginia Tech, and the Hokies, remember, were staggering at the time.

Two games on Tuesday as Clemson goes to Boston College and Virginia Tech will be at Miami.

It would be an interesting twist - well, that’s a poor choice of words given his testicular torsion - if he could play at BC against his old team. But his injury disallows that.

However, Galloway has, rather brilliantly, capitalized on his notoriety.

He’s marketing a shirt and a hoody, calling them a Ballsy Tee and a Ballsy Hoodie. He’ll probably sell a bunch. He’s also selling another pair called “the Nutty Professor.”

As far as the nightcap goes, we wouldn’t rule the Hokies out. They’ve been playing much better and if they win here, people might say they are surging.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Clemson vs. Boston College || 7:00 PM || ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. Miami || 7:00 PM || ESPNU

ACC Standings